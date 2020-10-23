Morris County Clerk Announces Extended Office Hours

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq., announces the inclusion of additional extended office hours to help voters navigate the 2020 General Election.

The Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, October 24, 2020, and Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Due to the current pandemic, all voters entering the building will be subject to a temperature check and must wear a face mask. CDC protocols also require limited access to the building in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office is located in the Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, first floor, Morristown.

