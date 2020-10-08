Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes New Member: Justin Musella

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Laura Wohland welcomed new member Justin Musella during a breakfast meeting on Thursday, October 8 at Empire Diner. Justin was sponsored by Charter Member Frank Cahill.

Wohland said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Justin to our club. We welcome Justin to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.

Musella said “I am honored to become a Kiwanis member earlier this morning. Community service and giving back has always been the two most important things in my life. Joining Kiwanis will allow me to further expand upon the contributions I make in Morris County. I look forward to all of the great programs and ideas this organization has planned for the betterment of our community in Parsippany.”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 80 members, as of September 30, 2020. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Empire Diner or you can join via Zoom by clicking here). For more information click here.

