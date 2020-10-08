Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Installs New Officers

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Lt. Governor Division 9, Frank Cahill, installed the 2020-2021 officers of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany on Saturday, October 3 at Elmas Turkish and Mediterranean Restaurant.

Laura Wohland was sworn in as President; Frank Cahill, Immediate Past President and Foundation President; Connie Keller as President-Elect, Nicolas Limanov as Vice President; Karen Gajewski as Secretary and Casey Parikh as Treasurer.

Also joining in the new officers were board members: Club Administration – Connie Keller;

Community – Carol Tiesi and Karen DeChristopher; YCPO (Young Children Priority One) co-directors – Nicolas Limanov and Dr. Julie Scarano-Debrossy; Sponsored Youth – Bonnie Sturm and Human and Spiritual – Laura Wohland.

As of September 30, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany was the largest club in the New Jersey District.

Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Our members, Kiwanians, are service-minded men and women who are united in their commitment and compassion for others.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs: Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School; two Builders Clubs” Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School; Circle K Club at Seton Hall University and one Aktion Club.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany visit www.parsippanykiwanis.org.

