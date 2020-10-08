Scholarship Program Seeking Top Youth Volunteers

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey’s young changemakers have one month left to apply for scholarships, grants, and more through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Through November 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) are calling on middle level and high school volunteers to apply for local, state, and national recognition through this prestigious program.

New Jersey students in grades 5-12 are eligible for the 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available by clicking here.

The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions, and an invitation to the program’s national recognition events. In May, the program will name America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President’s Volunteer Service Awards.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been granted to more than 140,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state, and national levels.

For complete details on the 2021 program and the stories of New Jersey’s top youth volunteers from years past click here.

