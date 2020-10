PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Town Hall will be closed on Monday for Columbus Day. Though it’s a holiday weekend, garbage collection will proceed as normal and indicated on your township calendar.

If your garbage is normally collected on Monday, it will be collected on Monday, October 12. The recycling yard will also be open tomorrow during normal hours, 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., but will be closed on Monday. For more information, call (973) 263-7273