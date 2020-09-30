Highlands Council Tables Parsippany-Troy Hills Petition

MORRIS COUNTY — During the meeting of Thursday, September 17, the council tabled a resolution that would have approved Parsippany-Troy Hills Petition for Plan Conformance due to the fact that several council members had to leave early and it was uncertain whether the resolution would pass.

Parsippany is the largest municipality by population in the Highlands Region with more than 53,000 residents. The petition entitles the conforming municipality with specific benefits including planning grants, technical assistance, state aid, priority for progress, tax stabilization funds, and legal representation.

Highland Council Members Richard Vohden of Green Township and Alstede expressed concerns about accepting Parsippany’s petition.

Vohden’s disagreement had more to do with the lack of a guarantee of just compensation for landowners in areas where development does not occur that is stated in the Highlands Act, then with anything specific about Parsippany’s petition.

“We know that the property owners will not be compensated for the loss of the value of the land,’’ Vohden said during the meeting which was held via teleconference. “Therefore I could not in good conscience vote yes.’’

Alstede’s argument had more to do with the Parsippany petition itself. He objected that it had no information on center designation, transit hubs, or (TDR)Transfer of Development Rights addressed in the petition.

“I’m concerned that Parsippany given its volume of population, given its transportation network doesn’t have a center designation, doesn’t have any transit hubs,’’ Alstede said. “I don’t know how we objectively look at Parsippany without thinking of a receiving area being identified there.”

Parsippany Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano was disappointed that the resolution was being tabled but was firm in his desire to get the petition passed eventually.

“I believe Parsippany needs to be a leader in furthering the mission of the Highlands Protection Act,” Soriano said. “Last Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of the passing of the beloved former Parsippany Mayor Mimi Letts, who was instrumental in the creation of the Highlands Council and served with distinction.

“When I was a candidate in 2017 she made me promise to do everything I could to get Parsippany in conformance with the Highlands Council. I intend to make sure that promise is met. It has been a priority in my administration since day one.”

Comments

Comments