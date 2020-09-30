Letter to the Editor: Voting Procedures

Dear Fellow Residents,

Many of you still have questions about voting in this year’s election due to the unprecedented circumstances. This November’s election will be conducted mostly by mail-in ballot due to the Governor’s executive order. Everyone will receive their voting ballots by mail. While voters with mobility challenges will be able to vote in person, others will have alternative options to ensure their completed and signed ballots are counted:

You may return your completed and signed ballot to one of the Board of Elections secure drop boxes located throughout Parsippany, the County, and the State. (Dropbox locations in Morris County can be found by clicking here.

Completed and signed ballots may also be returned via hand delivery to your designated local polling location on Election Day or your county Board of Elections.

You can mail in your ballot using the US Postal Service. Please follow up with your respective county’s Board of Elections to confirm your completed, signed ballot was received and counted. You may also track your ballot by clicking here.

If you choose to submit your vote in person at your local polling location on Election Day, please note your vote will be submitted as a paper provisional ballot which will not be counted until eight days after Election Day. Provisional ballots won’t be counted until after the last mail-in ballots are received November 10 in order for election officials to confirm you haven’t voted previously by mail.

Please reach out to me with any questions.

Best regards, be well, and God Bless America,

Louis Valori

Parsippany Republican Committee Chairman

