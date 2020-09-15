Moravian College Welcomes Nicole Zinckgraf

PARSIPPANY — In August 2020, Moravian College welcomed more than 500 new students, including Nicole Zinckgraf to their Bethlehem, PA campus for a semester that is unlike anything the college has seen before. Zinckgraf is a 2020 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moravian welcomed students to a mix of in-person and online classes.

Moravian College is the nation’s sixth-oldest college, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and offers undergraduate and graduate degrees that blend liberal arts with professional programs.

For more than 275 years, the Moravian College degree has been preparing students for reflective lives, fulfilling careers, and transformative leadership in a world of change. Moravian College is a member of The New American Colleges and Universities (NAC&U), a national consortium of selective, small to mid-size independent colleges and universities dedicated to the purposeful integration of liberal education, professional studies, and civic engagement. Visit moravian.edu to learn more about how Moravian College focuses on education for all prepares its students for life-long success.

Comments

Comments