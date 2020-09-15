Virtual Learning Toolkit: Resources for Families and Teachers

PARSIPPANY — A Message from Kevin Dehmer Interim Commissioner of Education

As the new school year commences, remote instruction will play a large role in districts and homes across the state. To help parents, students and teachers effectively adjust to online instruction, the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) is pleased to announce the launch of the Virtual Learning Toolkit, a comprehensive set of resources for school communities.

The toolkit contains links to information and supports for families and school districts, as well as pre-recorded professional learning modules to help educators virtually engage, instruct, and assess students. The resources provided focus on six key areas:

1. Devices and Hardware – Help with computers and tablets;

2. Connectivity and Broadband – Information about internet service and wi-fi connectivity;

3. Software and Learning Platforms – Help with videoconferencing and popular learning platforms;

4. Training and Professional Learning – Resources for engaging students through hybrid and remote instruction;

5. Tech Support and Digital Literacy – Help and supports for using technology and troubleshooting information; and

6. Funds and Financial Support – Possible funding resources for districts.

Resources will be added to the toolkit as new information becomes available.

Contact information

Please direct inquiries to Christopher Cox, director of the NJDOE’s Office of STEM, at Christopher.Cox@doe.nj.gov

