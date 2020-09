PARSIPPANY — The Friends of Parsippany Library is holding an Outdoor Book Sale on September 26, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 449 Halsey Road. Hundreds of books, all collected before March 15, will be sold for $5.00 per bag.

All proceeds will be used by the Parsippany Library for books and programs for adults and children.

