Parsippany Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council approved (3-2) the appointment recommended by Mayor Michael Soriano for the new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Juan Uribe.

Uribe will become the new Chief Financial Officer effective September 21 at an annual salary of $145,000.

The previous CFO, Ann Cucci, left to take a similar position in Livingston. During the intern of the appointment, Cucci has been working for the Township on a per diem basis.

“I wish him the best of luck in Parsippany-Troy Hills and I’m happy to help with the transition,” commented Ann Cucci.

“I thank Ann Cucci for her service and dedication to Parsippany Township. I welcome Juan Uribe to Parsippany and hope that he is up for the challenge,” said Michael J. dePierro, Township Council President.

“Juan Uribe has a strong work ethic and management experience. He brings a wealth of CFO expertise that is needed in Parsippany. Over 300 million dollars flow through the finance department each year, we are proud to have someone as sharp as Juan at the helm to ensure that Township services keep going for our residents,” said Mayor Michael Soriano.

Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani said “I wish our former Chief Financial Officer Ann Cucci the very best as she embarks on her new position in Livingston and for the many years of service to the Township of Parsippany. Juan Uribe was appointed Parsippany Township’s new CFO. Juan will be facing financial shortfalls due to COVID-19 as he starts in his new position. He has the support of the Administration, I welcome him to Parsippany and wish him well.”

Prior to joining Parsippany, Mr. Uribe was the Director of Finance/Chief Financial Officer with the City of East Orange since April 2018. He was mainly responsible for strategic financial planning, reporting, accounting, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, procurement, tax abatements, and internal controls. The City of East Orange has a population of 65,000 with an annual budget of $156 billion dollars. Parsippany has a population of 53,000 with an annual budget of $76 billion dollars, in addition to Water, Sewer, and Golf utilities.

“I’d like to thank Ms. Cucci for all of her work and dedication to Parsippany and I am looking forward to working with Mr. Uribe,” said Councilwoman Emily Peterson.

