Temple Beth Am to Kick Off “TBA 2.0” in New Location

PARSIPPANY — Temple Beth Am relocating for strategic growth. When one door closes, another one opens – and often leads to greater opportunity, according to Temple Beth Am in Parsippany.

The 54-year-old Reform Temple is selling its current location at 879 S. Beverwyck Road to usher in a stronger future at a newer, smaller building nearby. “Without sacrificing the quality and quantity of what we offer, this move could only benefit our members, as well as attract currently unaffiliated community members,” Michael Scher, past president of the board of trustees, said. Ira Drucks, the current president, said the move will help the temple better respond to ever-changing challenges that worldly, generational, and demographic shifts often present to organized religion. “With the Jewish population changing in the area and with many empty nesters and seniors moving away, we have not been growing with new families as we had in the past,” he said.

“With that in mind, we decided a smaller place would best accommodate our new future.” Jeff Morrison, parliamentarian, said the move will also help to reduce costs associated with the upkeep of an aging building. “While it has been our home for nearly 50 years, the building was too large for our needs moving forward, with maintenance representing an increasing cost to our operating budget,” he said.

Services will continue virtually and, per COVID-19 regulations, outdoors at the current location through December, while the organization moves forward with its plans for “Temple Beth Am 2.0” (TBA 2.0) at the new one.

TBA 2.0 includes plans to lower membership dues and create more innovative and diverse programming geared toward younger individuals and families, including virtual offerings. Temple Beth Am has been conducting several virtual programs and services since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, including adult education classes and Friday evening, Saturday morning, Havdallah, and holiday services. Drucks said he hopes the organization’s current plans for the High Holy Days in September will help members better understand what TBA 2.0 will entail, by enlisting the assistance of a professional media company to produce virtual services with musical accompaniment, including a cantor and choir. “We want to show our congregants that Temple Beth Am is better than ever, as we look forward to being together at a new location in which everyone can be proud,” he said.

Questions? Contact Ira Drucks, president of Temple Beth Am, at president@tbaparsippany.org.

