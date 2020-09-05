Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company to Hold Fall Plant Sale

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2 will hold a fall plant sale featuring high-quality hardy mums, asters, ornamental cabbage, and other fall plants. Great opportunity to take family pictures with fire equipment and plants on Saturday, September 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Fire House is located at 1 Rainbow Trail (corner of Fox Hill Road and Rainbow Trail).

They are raising funds for water rescue equipment and specialized training. Please practice social distancing, and we request attendees to wear a mask to limit the spread of COVID 19.

