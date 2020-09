PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Library System Virtual Programming. For more information click here.

September 7: 9:00 a.m. Join us for Poetry Monday. Ghost House

by Robert Lee Frost read by Dee Ernst YouTube

September 8: 9:00 a.m. Tech Tuesday with our Tech Guru, Valerie Smith. Priority Inbox YouTube

September 9: Short Stories from LibriVox Collection-The Story of an Hour by Kate Chopin YouTube

September 10: Presentation Thursday-Survivor Speaks.

Virtual Program Register @parsippanylibrary.org

September 11: Fridays are for fun DIY programs with Miss Corinne and a craft you can pick up during our curbside hours. YouTube

September 12: Dress for Success-Confidence when speaking about Self. Virtual Program Register @parsippanylibrary.org

ParsippanyLibrary YouTube Channel – Click here.

Comments

Comments