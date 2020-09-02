Parsippany Republican Council Members Support Rosemary Becchi for Congress

PARSIPPANY — Republican Candidate for Congress Rosemary Becchi recently held a successful fundraiser at Knoll Country Club.

Area politicians came out to support Becchi were Mountain Lakes Councilwoman Audrey Lane, Senator Anthony M. Bucco, Jr., Morris County Freeholder Tayfun Selen, Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael J. dePierro, Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali, Former Morris County Republican Chair John Sette and Morris County Young Republicans Chairman Justin Musella.

Becchi is running for election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Rosemary is a leading tax policy lawyer and consultant who works as a Strategic Advisor and Counsel at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, where she specializes in tax and financial services matters. Rosemary began her career in the public sector at the IRS as an attorney and advisor before moving on to the majority of the staff of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee as tax counsel. It was during her time on the Finance Committee that Rosemary co-authored the “529 college savings plans,” that are used today by parents across the country to help their children pay for college. She has also held in-house executive positions, including as vice president of federal government relations at Citigroup and Fidelity Investments.

Rosemary also has been a political advocate both on the national and local levels. She has authored multiple commentary pieces on tax and financial services issues. She has served in a leadership role of the Tax Coalition, including serving as the chair. Most recently, Rosemary was Chairman of the Board of Running Start, an organization dedicated to getting more women elected to public office. Rosemary is also the New Jersey Chair for Maggie’s List.

