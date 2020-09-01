Township Council Special Meeting Notice for September 9

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised, the Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduling a Special Meeting to be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program name WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss potential water and sewer rate adjustments. Formal action may or not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

Comments

Comments