Second Largest Lottery Jackpot in History Sold in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The second-largest Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot ever won was awarded to a ticket sold in Parsippany. The one single winner is entitled to $1,813,783.

The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Friday, August 21, drawing. The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 31, 37, and 41 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

That ticket was sold at Krausers Food Store, 182 Halsey Road, Lake Parsippany.

