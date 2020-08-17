An Update from Dr. Barbara Sargent: iPad or Chromebook for Seventh Grade Students

PARSIPPANY — An open letter from Dr. Barbara Sargent.

Dear Parsippany-Troy Hills Seventh Grade Families,

For the past several years, the district has piloted a 1:1 device initiative at our high schools that have provided students the opportunity to have either an iPad or Chromebook to use at school and at home for their academic studies.

The goals of the 1:1 program include:

Provide equity to all students through common technological device access;

Facilitate students’ confidence and proficiency in using technology as a tool to enhance learning;

Promote opportunities for students to demonstrate the ethics and etiquette necessary with technology use;

Offer access to all information anytime, anywhere.

All high school students are provided with Chromebooks for use at school and home for their academic studies. As we expand our initiative into lower grades, we are excited to provide a Chromebook to 7th-grade students. Students in Grades 6 and 8 will still have access to devices separate from this 1:1 initiative, and Grade 6 students are scheduled to receive their own Chromebooks later in the school year.

Mr. Gray and Ms. Stout will communicate separately about the procedures for getting Chromebooks to the 7th-grade students. Please look for messages from Central and Brooklawn Middle Schools for further information.

Sincerely,

Dr. Barbara Sargent

Superintendent of Schools

Comments

