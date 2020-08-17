Congresswoman Miki Sherrill adds Second Zoom Meeting

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilmembers Janice McCarthy and Emily Peterson hosted a successful town hall Zoom call with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill last week. The call was not without some unexpected technical issues as hundreds of people attempted to join the call but were told that they were overcapacity.

According to an email sent out to attendees of the event by Mikie Sherrill’s Political Director, Ben Silva, the attendee capacity was exceeded following a surge of enthusiasm around the event, with sources indicating that there was an excess of 300 people who attempted to join the meeting. As a result, there will be a second Sherrill Zoom call on Tuesday, August 18. To register, visit mobilize.us/sherrillforcongress or pardems.org.

Comments

Comments