Meet Carmelo! Gorgeous Caramel Coat and Bright Brown Eyes Waiting for You

PARSIPPANY — Meet Carmelo! He is a 10-year-old Pit Bull Lab mix. He has a gorgeous caramel coat and bright brown eyes that add to his gentle soul.

He is laid-back and calm. He prefers to sleep in a comfy, cool spot during the day, or go explore the backyard and lay in the shade with a nice breeze.

He has had a rough start to life. He was abandoned at a garbage site eating scraps until animal control found him. He is very frightened which has to do with his neglect and abuse from his previous owner. Despite this, he is becoming trusting towards people.

Melo comes out of his shell whenever another dog is around. His tail wags immediately and he tries to give his new doggy friend kisses! He would greatly benefit from having a confident friend who will show him the ropes in his new home.

He is mostly house trained and doesn’t mind being left in a crate. He walks nicely on a leash and loves to smell new scents on his walks! Melo would do best in a quiet home with kids above the age of 16.

With time and patience, Melo will warm up to you and show how much of a sweet boy he is. He will always accept the love you have to offer. He will gently rest his head in your lap and drift to sleep, followed by his soft snores!

Since he is an older gentleman, he is looking for a home that will keep him in comfort for the rest of his golden years. His spine is unfortunately arthritic and causes him pain so his activity is low. He has been through so much and needs a place where he can relax and receive unconditional love.

Carmelo’s name comes from his beautiful coat and mellow disposition. He is also as sweet as a Caramel treat! He is eager to find a family that will show him the good things life has to offer!

