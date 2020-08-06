Message from Mayor Soriano Regarding JCP&L

PARSIPPANY — A message from Mayor Michael Soriano:

I just got off a conference call between JCP&L leadership and the 39 towns in Morris County. Parsippany is not alone. We collectively expressed our incredible frustration with the slow restoration process. Currently, in Parsippany, we have about 13,000 customers out of power, down from a peak of about 16,000 on Tuesday (and for those asking, yes, I am among the 13,000 without power).

The biggest issue JCP&L is facing right now is the tremendous damage done to the main substations and transmission lines during the storm. The reason you may not presently see JCP&L trucks on your street is because the main transmission lines need to be repaired first. Those main lines power the local lines in your neighborhood. Once that process is completed for a certain area, crews will move into neighborhoods to work on local power lines.

I have been in touch with JCP&L constantly since Tuesday evening. While Parsippany was not the hardest-hit town in terms of percentage of homes without power, we do have more overall outages than any other town in the county. Working with many of our HOA leaders and our emergency response leaders, we have demonstrated to JCP&L that Parsippany is a priority, and needs immediate and targeted attention.

I’ll continue to update you as I receive and press for updates.

Comments

Comments