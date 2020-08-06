Live Streaming of Ballot Positions

MORRIS COUNTY — On Monday, August 10, 2020, Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. will merge the old with the new through the use of innovation and modern technology by live-streaming the drawing of ballot positions to comply with the statutory requirement of a public “witnessing”.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions inviting the public into the building to witness the drawing is prohibited. To comply with the statutory requirement and offer a very real-time view of the workings of election law, the use of innovation and modern technology allowed us to create a new pathway for compliance and permitted accessibility to a broader public audience,” said Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office invites all who are interested in witnessing the drawing for ballot positions to visit their Facebook page for the live stream at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10. Please stay safe and healthy. We will get through this together.

Comments

Comments