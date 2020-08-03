Murphy Announces Decreased Indoor Gathering Capacity Limit

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy announced the decrease of indoor gathering capacity limit in response to the increase of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey.

Indoor gatherings are now limited to 25 percent of a room’s capacity, but regardless of the room’s capacity, the maximum limit shall be 25 persons, down from 100 persons.

For purposes of determining this limit, any private residence or residential unit shall be treated as a single room.

However, this change will not be applicable to the following events: weddings, funerals, memorial services, religious services, celebrations, or political activities. These events may continue under the previous rules that limited these events to 25 percent of a room’s capacity, but with a limit of 100 persons.

“In order to protect public health, we are retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings due to uptick of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy.

“We cannot stress enough that large and crowded indoor gatherings, where social distancing isn’t being practiced and face masks aren’t being worn, are not safe. Until there is a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, these restrictions will continue to be in place.”

The Order takes effect at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

Click here for a copy of Executive Order No. 173

