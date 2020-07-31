Prosecutor’s Office Detective Supervisor Attends United Eid Ul-Adha Prayer Service

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Supervisor Patrick LaGuerre of the Community Outreach & Recruitment Unit joined the local Islamic Community during an Eid Ul-Adha prayer service at the Islamic Center of Morris County in Rockaway Borough on July 31, 2020.

Hosted by the Islamic Center of Morris County (ICMA) and the Jam-E-Masjid Islamic Center (JMIC), Eid Ul-Adha, also called the Festival of Sacrifice, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God’s command. But, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, an animal, usually, a sheep, is sacrificed ritually. One-third of its meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy.

Prosecutor Knapp stated, “I was delighted that the Islamic Center of Morris County extended an invitation to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office to participate in the prayer service celebrating the holiday of Eid Ul-Adha. The Islamic residents of Morris County and the surrounding region consistently demonstrate their commitment to our diverse community and quality of life”.

