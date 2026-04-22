MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD FOUND SAFE

PARSIPPANY — He is home safe. lParsippany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen earlier today in Lake Hiawatha.

Ryan Kitsuta, 12, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Volunteer’s Park. Authorities say he is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. At the time he went missing, Ryan was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police noted that Ryan is known to frequent businesses along the Route 46 corridor, particularly between ShopRite and Vail Road.

Officials are urging anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s non-emergency number at (973) 263-4300 and press “0” to speak with a dispatcher.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert and report any potential sightings immediately.