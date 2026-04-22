Thursday, April 23, 2026
HomeLocal NewsMISSING 12-YEAR-OLD FOUND SAFE
Local News

MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD FOUND SAFE

Screenshot
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
12531

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — He is home safe. lParsippany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen earlier today in Lake Hiawatha.

Ryan Kitsuta, 12, was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Volunteer’s Park. Authorities say he is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 122 pounds. At the time he went missing, Ryan was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police noted that Ryan is known to frequent businesses along the Route 46 corridor, particularly between ShopRite and Vail Road.

Officials are urging anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts to contact the Parsippany Police Department’s non-emergency number at (973) 263-4300 and press “0” to speak with a dispatcher.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert and report any potential sightings immediately.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – April 20, 2026
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »