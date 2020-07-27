3 charged after cops break up 700-person Airbnb Mansion Party

JACKSON — Three people have been charged with violating the governor’s executive order limiting gatherings after police spent hours breaking up a mansion party in Jackson Township that grew to over 700 people Sunday night and clogged neighborhood streets with traffic, authorities said. Police said they started receiving complaints from nearby residents about a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. After arriving and seeing the large crowd, offices contacted the homeowner, 40-year-old Jackson resident Yaakov Weiss, who told them he had rented the property on Airbnb to a group that was hosting a party and he had lef…

Read More

Comments

Comments