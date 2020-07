PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Table of Hope has been supporting residents in need in Parsippany for over 16 straight weeks. Pastor Sidney Williams, Spring Street CDC, The Parsippany Food Pantry, Bethel Church AME, and Liquid Church want to make sure nobody in our community goes hungry, and have distributed thousands of meals to the community of Parsippany and beyond.

The program is in need of more volunteers on Friday mornings at Liquid Church.

Call (973) 828-3125 to get involved now.

