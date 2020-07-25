Parsippany Kiwanis Member Michael Mulhaul Elected Kiwanis International Trustee

PARSIPPANY — This morning, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Michael Mulhaul was elected to serve as Kiwanis International Trustee for a three-year term beginning October 1, 2020.

Michael is the Chairperson of the Parsippany Kiwanis Wine Tasting event for 23 years, which is the club’s largest fundraiser. It has raised close to $500,00 which enabled the club to donate to many organizations including Camp Nejeda, March of Dimes, New Jersey Sharing Network among many others.

Mulhaul, a member of the Greater Parsippany Kiwanis Club for 28 years has served as the New Jersey district coordinator for The Eliminate Project since 2012. New Jersey is the 5th largest average per member worldwide contributor to The Eliminate Project. He is a first vice president of investments for 37 years. Married to his wife Laura of 28 years, they have three children, Zachary, Emily, and Curtis. Michael also served as President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany from 2002-2003 and New Jersey District Governor 2007-2008.

Michael said, “I ran to take responsibility for growing and securing the future of our great Kiwanis organization. Every community should experience the joy of knowing Kiwanis is making a difference in a child’s life.”

“With passion, I have served in this great Kiwanis organization. From member to current district coordinator of The Eliminate Project, I have demonstrated the ability to bring people together for a common cause, reaching a win-win for everyone.

During his 37 years of financial management experience, I have built trust with clients to secure their retirement and help build a better future for their children.”

Together, we will create a better future for Kiwanis.

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members, and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, we stand with more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy, and offering guidance.

Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.

