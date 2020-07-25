Empanada Mobile has been stolen; Patron Threatens Worker

Irate Customer Body Shames Food Truck Owner Irate Customer Body Shames Food Truck Owner Zoelily Empanadas serves residents in the Morris County area with tasty empanadas. One displeased customer's interaction was filmed and uploaded to the Food Truck's Facebook page. One day after publishing, the Food Truck went missing. Original Video: https://www.facebook.com/ZoelilyEmpanadas/videos/800543897541175 Video by John Edmunds IV VO by Rachel T. Appleton 2020 Edmunds Productions www.EyesOnNJ.org Posted by Eyes On NJ News on Saturday, July 25, 2020

MORRIS COUNTY — Zoelily Familia requests if you see the EmpanadaMobile please call your local police department and report the location.

The truck has been stolen and has been reported to the police.

Please call us at 973-975-7401. Please share this post.

