Beans is Looking for Her Forever Home

PARSIPPANY — Beans is ready to fill your life with rich flavor! She is a ten-year-old Beagle who is calm, laid back, and easy-going. She likes to spend her time exploring the outdoors, laying in the sun, and receiving all the love you have to offer!

She adores being pet and loved on! Belly rubs and butt scratches are her favorites. She is friendly with everyone she meets. She does well with other dogs and kids!

Beans is working on her house training. She frequently has to go to the bathroom since she is undergoing medical tests for Cushing’s disease. With proper medication, this can be helped. She wears diapers and never seems to be bothered by it!

She walks great on the leash. She is very curious and loves to sniff everything! When she is home alone, she will make herself comfortable in her crate or in one of her dog beds. She is quiet and rarely ever makes a peep!

Don’t be fooled by her age. She loves to go on long, easy walks and run in the grass! She has lots of spunk that makes you want to watch her all day long! She is a professional at settling down inside the house. She prefers to nap or lay next to you on the couch.

She is undergoing medical evaluations that will allow the rescue to know more about her medical needs for the future. She will need a foster or adopter that can give her proper medical attention. As of now, she is a happy pup unfazed about her age.

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow on Instagram: Click here

Like on Facebook: Click here

Comments

Comments