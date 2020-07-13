Learn to use ReferenceUSA Databases

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library is offering a free workshop on the ReferenceUSA database, conducted by company representative Bill Carlson. RefUSA is a powerful database containing information on millions of businesses and consumers and can be searched in many ways.

The first webinar in conjunction with Long Hill Township Library is titled “Job Seekers and Career-Changers” and will be held on July 14 at 7:00 p.m. (for sixty minutes). Learn how to use the database to look for job postings, identify companies that interest you, find names of key executives, and prepare yourself for effective interviews. Click here to join the meeting. (Password: 611519).

“Intro for Businesses, including Retail and Business” will be held on July 16 at 7:00 p.m. (for 90 minutes) One of the most popular databases in use by business patrons, ReferenceUSA is a powerful yet simple to use a database containing information on literally every business and adult consumer in the U.S. The business database includes extensive information on 56 million current businesses and nearly 230 million historical businesses. There is also consumer data on 316+ million individuals, as well as sections on new businesses, the medical industry, and even a segment for job postings. Searches may be conducted based on the type of business, location, revenues, and many other combinations of data. ReferenceUSA is most useful for researching potential business customers, competitors, and local and regional business distributions. Click here to register.

“Business Expansion” Join professional ReferenceUSA trainer Bill Carlson as he showcases a robust business development tool available to all NJ residents and businesses courtesy of public libraries. This training session will focus on how Reference USA can be used by NJ small businesses attempting to expand and grow. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 –

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here to register.

“Fundraising” Learn to use ReferenceUSA to increase your fundraising impact, engagement and reach. Learn search methods to identify businesses and/or consumers who may be just the right audience at the right time to donate or support your organization. You will learn to search by the audience in any geography and even produce maps of your results or simply download the data for later use. Thursday, July 23, 2020 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Click here to register.

Reference USA and its databases are provided by the New Jersey State Library.

Comments

Comments