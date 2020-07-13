Important Information About Parsippany’s Drinking Water

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department receives water from a system that performs corrosion control treatment.

The system is operating on an Optimal Water Quality Parameter (OWQP) monitoring program under the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) to help prevent lead and/or copper corrosion and release into the drinking water. During July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020 monitoring periods, the minimum value for pH, as defined and approved by the NJDEP at two of our Points of Entry into the distribution system (Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority and Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority Interconnections), was not maintained.

Water quality parameter (WQP) results did not meet the optimal WQP control values set for a minimum pH of 7.0 approved by the State for a period greater than nine days in the six-month monitoring periods.

The WQP violation required us to notify the residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills no later than March 28.

The Township requested clarification of the legitimacy of the violation from the NJDEP on March 10. Followed by a lengthy review period and logistical difficulties with the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, a formal request for an extension was not made, and Parsippany-Troy Hills was unable to provide the residents with the public notification until this time.

Therefore, incurred an additional public notification violation under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. Although this is not an emergency our residents have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what Parsippany-Troy Hills did (are doing) to correct this situation.

What Does This Mean?

This is not an emergency. If it had been, you would have been notified within 24 hours. Although the pH levels at the POEs were in compliance with the NJ State Secondary Drinking Water Standard (between 6.5 and 8.5) they did not meet the State designated optimal WQP values for optimized corrosion control.

What Should I Do?

Listed below are some steps you can take to reduce your exposure to lead and/or copper:

• Run water to flush out lead and/or copper. Run water for l 5-30 seconds or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature before using it for drinking or cooking if it hasn’t been used for several hours.

• Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more quickly into hot water. Do not use water from the hot water tap to make baby formula.

• Do not boil water. Boiling water will not reduce lead and/or copper levels.

• Use alternate sources or treatment of water. You may want to consider using bottled water for drinking and cooking or a water filter designed to remove lead. Read the package to be sure the filter is approved to reduce lead or contact NSF International at 800-NSF-8010 or www .nsf.org for information on performance standards for water filters. Be sure to maintain and replace a filter device in accordance with the manufacturer’s standards to ensure water quality.

• Get your child tested. Contact the health department or healthcare provider to find out how you can get your child tested for lead if you are concerned about lead exposure.

What is being done?

Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department is conducting an extensive review of water distribution system operations, equipment calibration, and sampling and reporting procedures. We anticipate resolving the problem immediately to keep compliance within the next monitoring period window for July 1 to December 31.

In addition, the Water Department is developing a remedial evaluation report with the assistance of water consulting licensed professional engineers to be reviewed and approved by the NJDEP.

They are also collecting lead and copper tap samples each six-month compliance period, beginning January 1, 2020, to confirm that the Township remains under the lead and copper action levels in the distribution system.

Parsippany-Troy Hills is pleased to report that there were no action level exceedances for lead or copper during our first six-month compliance period of this year.

Mandatory Health Affects Language

While this optimal WQP monitoring violation is not related to a lead and copper action level exceedance during July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020 monitoring periods, the following information regarding the potential health effects related to elevated levels of lead and copper as required by EPA and NJDEP regulations has been provided.

Infants and children who drink water containing lead in excess of the action level could experience delays in their physical or mental development. Children could show slight deficits in attention span and learning abilities.

Adults who drink this water over many years could develop kidney problems or high blood pressure.

Copper is an essential nutrient, but some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson’s Disease should consult their personal physician.

If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking this water.

For more information, please contact Superintendent John Wieworka or Asst. Superintendent Sean Andres with the Parsippany-Troy Hills Water Department at (973) 263-7099.

