Business Administrator Keith Kazmark To Resign

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Business Administrator will be resigning to take a position in Woodland Park, where he serves as part-time Mayor.

Kazmark said “My heart and soul have been dedicated to Woodland Park for the past nine years as Mayor and during the previous nine years on the Council. This opportunity to also serve as the Business Administrator during this unique time, in addition to my role as Mayor, is an amazing professional opportunity and one I promise to live up to as we guide our town through this public health crisis and into the future.”

Kazmark was appointed to serve as Parsippany’s Business Administrator on October 1, 2018, at a salary of $165,000 per year.

Comments

Comments