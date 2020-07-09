Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Special Meeting Notice

PARSIPPANY — Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduling a Special Meeting to be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss potential water and sewer rate adjustments and personnel matters related to the finance office. Formal action may or not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address, and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

For more information, please contact the Township Clerk’s office at (973) 263-4351 or email pthclerk@parsippany.net.

