Two Men Sentenced in Old Bloomfield Avenue Homicide

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller stated two men have been sentenced in connection with the September 2019 death of Jaime Lopez-Basilio.

On June 3, 2020, Rogelio Laureano-Gonzalez, 26, entered guilty pleas to second-degree Manslaughter and second-degree Hindering Own Apprehension before Judge Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr.

On July 9, 2020, Judge Taylor imposed a sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison with 85% parole ineligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act.

Also on June 3, 2020, Cirilo Rojas-Paulino, 25, entered a guilty plea to third-degree Hindering Apprehension of Another before Judge Taylor.

On July 9, 2020, Judge Taylor sentenced Rojas-Paulino to 291 days time-served in the Morris County Jail as a condition of two years probation.

The investigation arose from a September 9, 2019 report of a deceased male inside a home in the area of Old Bloomfield Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills.

The investigation confirmed that a deceased male’s body was located inside a residence in the area. The manner of death was determined to be Homicide. The deceased male was identified as Jaime Lopez-Basilio. Two residents of the home, Rogelio Laureano-Gonzalez, and Cirilo Rojas-Paulino, could not be immediately located during the death investigation.

Subsequent investigation by law enforcement led to the apprehension of both individuals in California. Prosecutor Knapp said: “The collaborative efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and California brought these defendants to justice. We are very thankful to all involved in this successful prosecution and conviction.”

