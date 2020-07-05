Preschool Advantage Offers Financial Assistance for Preschool

PARSIPPANY — Preschool Advantage, a locally-based non-profit organization, helps families pay for preschool at 28 Morris and Somerset County preschools, including All Saints Academy, Children’s Circle and Hearts and Hands in Parsippany. (Click here for a full list of partner preschools.)

Applications for tuition assistance for the school year beginning in September 2020 are being accepted now. Children must be 3-or 4-years old by October 1, 2020. You can call the Preschool Advantage office at (973) 532-2501 for an application or download by clicking here.

Preschool Advantage is a non-profit organization whose mission is to give children a fair chance to succeed in life. We raise funds to open the doors of preschool and unlock the possibilities beyond.

Comments

