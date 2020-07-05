Kiwanis Club Welcomes New Member Bonnie Sturm

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Frank Cahill welcomed new member Bonnie Sturm during a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 2.

Bonnie recently retired from the Parsippany-Troy Hills School system after teaching for 35 years, her first year at Parsippany High School (85-86) then at Parsippany Hills High School for the last 34 years. She was also the Kiwanis Key Club advisor for the past 22 years.

Due to COVID-19, Cahill met Bonnie earlier in the week to give her the membership card, membership plaque, and her pin, then officially inducted her into the club on Thursday.

Cahill said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Bonnie Sturm to our club. Although not new to Kiwanis, we welcome Bonnie to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. These times of COVID-19, we are forced to do things a little differently. Bonnie will be a great asset to our club with her extensive experience as Key Club advisor.”

In addition, New Jersey District of Kiwanis International Governor Gordon Meth appointed Bonnie as a Key Club Zone Advisor. The New Jersey District of Key Club is comprised of passionate, hard-working high schoolers dedicated to serving their homes, schools, and communities. We strive to make the world a better place through service and caring. The 2020 District Project this year is “Keeping the Garden State Green”! To learn more about our partners and everything you can do to contribute click here.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 77 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. via Zoom. (Join us by clicking here). For more information click here.

Comments

Comments