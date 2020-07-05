Hearts and Hands Held Preschool Graduation Parade

PARSIPPANY — Hearts and Hands held a Preschool Graduation Parade on June 30.

Hearts and Hands was established in 2006 and is located at the Parsippany Presbyterian, 1675 Route 46.

On Friday, March 13 the staff was told they needed to close due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, they thought it would be for only a brief time, as many schools; they were sadly mistaken. However, the struggle was real and could potentially affect the school significantly. The school decided they would open up Virtually.

Hearts and Hands Holds Preschool Graduation Parade 1 of 15 The staff decided now more than ever it was important to keep the connections strong and offer the best experience they could imagine. They supplied multiple live classes with engaging learning experiences to be shared with the students and their families. Everyone enjoyed bedtime stories, games, exercise classes, and coffee hour with the parents. They have always been known to strive to provide love and support to their school community.

The Virtual School year was extended until June 30.

They held a “Moving Up Parade: to congratulate and celebrate all of the PreK students.

They are currently running a Virtual youth camp program online. Their JLP and SLP programs are running smoothly and they are having a blast!

For more information click here or call (973) 257-5550.

Hearts & Hands preschool program was developed with the child and family in mind. Each small-sized class is staffed with educated, warm, and caring teachers dedicated to providing a safe, healthy, and nurturing learning experience for your child. Our goal is to deliver a curriculum that creates a learning environment rich in age-appropriate activities to encourage your child’s natural ability to learn.

