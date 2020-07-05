Classes 4 A Cause Supports COVID-19 Impacted Community; Launches Virtual Summer Camp

PARSIPPANY — Classes 4 A Cause (C4C) is excited to launch “Virtual Summer Camp.” Classes begin Monday, July 13. It is a fun-filled half-day virtual camp for children who may not be able to venture out due to the COVID-19 situation. While parents work from home, children will be busy learning new skills or maybe polish what they already know.

Riya Dadheech, founder of Classes 4 A Cause and Purple Paint says, “It is really a win-win-win situation. Parents will be able to focus on their work, children will spend a summer vacation in a constructive way learning new skills and above all 100% proceeds go to support our community.”

Classes 4 A Cause aims to deliver 5000 lbs of food to various food pantries over the summer. Please enroll and support. And most importantly share Classes 4 A Cause Virtual Summer Camp in your network. We all can make a difference.

Classes 4 A Cause – C4C raised $1000 during the first session that ended on May 31. 100% of the proceeds were donated to Parsippany Food Pantry, Parsippany, and Interfaith Food Pantry, Morris Plains. Student volunteers Ria J, Nehal S, Malvika C, Krrish T, Prisha K, Anika A, and Riya D were behind the success of the first session. The second session is currently in progress and will end on July 12.

Classes 4 A Cause – C4C is continuously adding new classes. If you are a high school student or a rising high school student and would like to share your skills with other children, please contact them by sending an email to classes4acause@purpleppaint.org.

Classes 4 A Cause invites all parents to join the movement by enrolling children at classes4acause.purplepaint.org. You can also support by simply making a donation.

