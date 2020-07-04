Woman’s Club of Parsippany Working with Operation Chillout

OPERATION CHILLOUT is New Jersey’s oldest (and only) all-volunteer mobile outreach for homeless veterans, men, and women, on a mission since December 21, 2000. Its motto is “no borders-no boundaries.” Its mission is to respond to the crisis of homelessness with direct compassionate actions. To learn more about OPERATION CHILLOUT click here.

PARSIPPANY — Every two years the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Club (NJSFWC) adopts an organization as the State Special Project. All clubs in the state federation work on projects to help the chosen organization. For the 2020–2022 Administration that organization is “OPERATION CHILLOUT”.

Some of our club ladies have been busy already making little note cards to accompany items on the OPERATION CHILLOUT Gift Registry. The cards are made to fit into the pocket of the homeless veteran. Over 400 cards have been completed and are ready to be sent.

If you would like to donate to Operation Chillout please click on the link above. Items for their summer campaign include hats, t-shirts, and cases of water. If you do donate please type Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills in the business line (under your name) and also in notes on the payment page to let the organization know where you heard about Operation Chillout.

New members are always welcome to join the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, established in 1954. Our club is one of over 200 clubs that make up the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC. NJSFWC is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. For more information call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or click here.