Minor Home Fire on Raymond Boulevard

PARSIPPANY — A Saturday afternoon minor fire was reported in the basement of 335 Raymond Boulevard.

Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District 6, Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department District 5, and Lake Hiawatha Fire Department District 4 arrived on the scene and distinguished a small fire in the basement caused by the resident cooking. There were no injuries reported and the damage was minor.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad also at the scene.

Fire at 335 Raymond Boulevard 1 of 5

