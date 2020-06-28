Sal’s Haircutting Celebrating 48 Years in Business

PARSIPPANY — Sal’s Haircutting, 114 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha, has re-opened for business.

They are following all protocol procedures, having customers wait outside 6 feet apart, mask mandatory to enter, and while getting a haircut, the barber’s are wearing face shields and gloves.

Sal’s also sanitizing every station, barber chairs, and barber tools after every use.

They have been in business in Lake Hiawatha since 1972 and are a family-owned and operated small business.

For more information call (973) 335-1220.

Comments

Comments