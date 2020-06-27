Riya Dadheech‎ Support COVID-19 Impacted Community; Donates to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Classes 4 A Cause – CAC team delivered food to the Parsippany Food Pantry.

Classes 4 A Cause – C4C is an initiative of Purple Paint offering online classes for children. While children are getting bored at home, it is a great opportunity to learn a few new skills or maybe polish what they already know.

They offer courses that help children stay fit while they “stay-at-home” such as Dance and Taekwondo, 100% proceeds from these classes go to help our community impacted by COVID-19.

Please support by enrolling children at classes4acause.purplepaint.org. You can also support by simply making a donation.

Comments

Comments