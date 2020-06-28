Virtual Small Business Listening Session

MORRIS COUNTY — The Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship (WCEC) is holding regular listening sessions for small business owners. They often speak with government officials and other community stakeholders. It is their goal to better represent New Jersey small businesses when out in the community.

These sessions also help us to keep a pulse on the local business community in order to provide more relevant workshops and webinars. The next session will be held on July 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

If you want to be involved, please register here and join us by Zoom.

The Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501c3 nonprofit. Their mission is to help women start and grow their own businesses.

For more information and to register click here.

