Kiwanis Club Donates Coloring Books and Crayons to Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — With the increase in the number of families relying on receiving food from the Parsippany Food Pantry, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany donated coloring books and crayons to be given to the children when their families are picking up food.

President Frank Cahill said “With the increase in families visiting the Parsippany Food Pantry our members have made a donation of coloring books and crayons for the children to keep them occupied during these times. With schools being closed, and the cancellation of summer camps, we feel children need things to keep them occupied, so we prepared the gifts to supply the children in need.”

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact Frank Cahill, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany at (862) 213-2200.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meetings weekly via zoom meetings every Thursday Morning at 7:30 a.m. Join us for breakfast to learn more about our group of volunteers. For more information click here.

