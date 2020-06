PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Indian Association has donated 2,500 pounds of various food products to Parsippany Food Pantry to provide our community members support during these difficult time of Corona Virus Pandemic. In the past, Parsippany Indian Association organized Food Drives to donate to Parsippany Food Pantry.

In addition, Parsippany Indian Association has donated to A2Z Narayan Food, Seva by Mira Desai to serve food to the poor, needy, and homeless shelter in Trenton says Raj Amin.

