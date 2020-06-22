Charlie Brown’s Denville Out of Business

MORRIS COUNTY — Recently sign crews were seen removing the outside signs from Charlie Brown’s Denville. In addition, the furniture inside was removed. Calls to Charlie Brown’s went unanswered. The toll-free phone number for their corporate office is disconnected. The last entry to their Facebook page was September 24, 2016. Denville was removed from online ordering on their website, although the location still appears on their app.

Charlie Brown’s was located at 167 West Main Street. They were best known for their famous Unlimited Farmer’s Market Salad Bar.™

Serving New Jersey with over 50 years of experience, Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill and Steakhouse offered their signature and aged hand-carved, slow-roasted prime rib, delicious USDA Choice steaks, and juicy USDA Choice burgers.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill in Old Tappan closed in January 2020.

The company that owns Charlie Browns, CB Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in 2010. The corporate website is available by clicking here.

Formerly known as Charlie Brown’s Steakhouse, the first location opened in Westfield in 1966.

