Edward Mosberg Raises Flag: A Symbol of Freedom For All

PARSIPPANY — Holocaust Survivor Edward Mosberg, 94, held a flag-raising ceremony at Powdermill Heights Apartments. Attending the event was Mayor Michael Soriano; Council President Michael dePierro; Major Brian Polite, New Jersey State Police; Port Authority Officers; Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers; Rabbis; Friends; and Mr. Mosberg’s two daughters, Caroline and her husband Darren Karger and Louise Levine, along with his grandchildren. Rosemary Becchi, candidate for Congress in the 11th District, was also in attendance.

“My name is Edward Mosberg. I am a Holocaust survivor. My wife of 72 years, Cecile Mosberg of blessed memory, was also a Holocaust survivor. We know what an American flag is. We were liberated from the German concentration camps by American soldiers who were carrying an American flag. These soldiers sacrificed their lives to liberate the prisoners from the German occupations. The prisoners were of all different backgrounds and this did not make a difference to the liberating American soldiers. For this reason, we should not forget the American flag which represents freedom. We must honor the American flag because it gave the prisoners, including me and my wife, our freedom back,” said Edward Mosberg.

He continued “It is now my honor, and if my wife were here with me now, it would be her honor as well, to raise the American flag. I now raise this flag not only in memory of those prisoners who were liberated by American soldiers who were carrying an American flag but also in honor of those American soldiers who sacrificed their lives to give freedom back to the prisoners of war. It is my honor to salute the American flag, a symbol of freedom for all. God bless America and God bless you all.”

