Murphy Signs Executive Order Allowing Personal Care Service Facilities to Open

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 154, allowing personal care service facilities to reopen to the public on Monday, June 22 at 6:00 a.m., provided the facilities comply with standards issued by the Division of Consumer Affairs and Department of Health.

“We’re able to confidently announce this important step in our restart and recovery because the health metrics tell us we can,” said Governor Murphy. “With the proper health and safety protocols in place, personal care business owners who are anxious get back to serving their customers and communities will have the opportunity to do so.”

Under the Governor’s Executive Order, personal care service facilities include:

1. Cosmetology shops;

2. Barbershops;

3. Beauty salons;

4. Hair braiding shops;

5. Nail salons;

6. Electrology facilities;

7. Spas, including day spas and medical spas, at which solely elective and cosmetic medical procedures are performed;

8. Massage parlors;

9. Tanning salons; and

10. Tattoo parlors.

The Division of Consumer Affairs issued an Administrative Order that includes comprehensive health and safety standards that personal care services who are licensees of the New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling and the New Jersey Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy must abide by. Safeguards include:

1. Limiting services to appointment-only;

2. Performing health screening, including temperature checks, on clients and staff prior to entry to the facility;

3. Requiring the use of personal protective equipment, and requiring clients to wear face coverings at all times, regardless of the service they are receiving, unless face down on a massage table or where doing so would inhibit an individual’s health;

4. Ensuring that all staff-client pairs maintain at least six feet distance between other staff-client pairs, unless separated by physical barriers;

5. Adopting enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices; and

6. Staying informed about new developments and guidance related to COVID-19.

The Order further directs the Commissioner of the DOH to issue health and safety standards for use by tattoo parlors, tanning salons and other locations in which personal care services are offered by individuals who are not acting within the scope of a license issued by a professional board within the Division of Consumer Affairs.

Nothing in the Order shall prevent the provision of services to a person that is confined to their home and unable to travel due to a disability, if these services 1) are permitted under existing statutes and regulations and 2) are provided in a manner that substantially complies with standards issued by the Division of Consumer Affairs and DOH.DOH issued an Executive Directive today that includes comprehensive health and safety standards for these locations.

Cosmetology schools or other places that provide instruction and training for personal care services shall remain closed at this time.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 154, please click here.

For a copy of the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Administrative Order, please click here.

For a copy of the Department of Health’s Executive Directive, please click here.

Comments

Comments