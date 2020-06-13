Juliana Eoga Collected Cards and Letters for “Healthcare Heroes”

MORRIS COUNTY — In honor of her “Quarantine Sweet 16” Juliana Eoga, a full-time student at the Sports Medicine and Exercise Science Academy at the Morris County School of Technology, Denville, collected cards and letters for the “Healthcare Hero” staff members at The NJ Fireman’s Home in Boonton and Care One of Hanover, one NJ’s few full COVID-19 facilities.

Throughout the month of May, Juliana received over 250 cards from 10 states across the USA. She chose to honor the workers at these two facilities because both are very special to her.

Also, in honor of Juliana’s special birthday, Rev. Karen Gazzillo of Kinnelon sent cookies and copies of The Fireman’s Prayer to the Newark Fire Department.

Juliana is a Captain of the Boonton High School Varsity Cheer Team, a volunteer for Night to Shine, a Time to Care Volunteer with the VNA of Northern NJ (during COVID-19), and a junior volunteer member of the Boonton Kiwanis Ambulance.

Juliana is the daughter of Michael and Adriane Eoga, sister of Jenna Eoga and granddaughter of Theresa and Jack Selesky and Rita and Tony Eoga.

